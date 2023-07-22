Kabul again asked to dismantle TTP, ETIM safe havens

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday urged the Afghan interim government of Taliban to adhere to the commitments that it has made to Pakistan and the international community and ensure that Afghanistan’s soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

Speaking at her weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has and will continue to raise issues of its concern with the Afghan authorities.

“We believe that Afghanistan has given certain commitments, including in the trilateral agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan and China. That outcome document clearly states that Afghanistan would not allow any individual or group including the TTP and ETIM to pose a threat to regional security,” she said.

She said that the issue of terrorism is an issue of serious concern to Pakistan and the issue has been raised with the Afghan authorities on multiple occasions and at every important engagement that takes place between Pakistan and the Afghan interim authorities.

We have discussed the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil, she added. “So, we hope that Afghanistan will adhere to the commitments that it has made to Pakistan and the international community and ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan,” she further stated.

Responding to a question about the recent incident in Parachinar where the fence on the Pak-Afghan border was removed by Afghans as well as TTP militants to further escalate the tension between two tribes, she said that Pakistan discusses all issues of concern including the terrorist threat and terrorist acts that emanate from Afghanistan.

“This is an issue of national security and Pakistan’s sovereignty and, therefore, important for us. We will continue to discuss these issues with the Afghan authorities,” she added.

She pointed out that Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Asif Durrani, is currently on his first visit to Afghanistan from 19th to 21st July 2023 since assuming his responsibilities.

She said that Ambassador Durrani met with Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Kabir, the Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister for Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Ibad and the Acting Minister for Higher Education Sheikh Nida. She said that the wide-ranging discussions encompassed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

“Ambassador Durrani reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to work closely with Afghanistan in promoting the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and security,” she said, adding that Pakistan will continue to actively engage with the interim Afghan government on all issues of interest.

To the repeated question about the cypher controversy, she declined to make any comment on the “political aspects” of the case, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on several occasions, has addressed this issue over the last year. “The numerous statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are on the record…Our position is very clear. And this Ministry has nothing further to add,” she added.

She said that the document is a classified document and there are laws of Pakistan, including the Official Secrets Act that do not permit her to make a statement about its contents, and about its location. “I am not at liberty to speak on that. So, unfortunately, I would not be able to give an answer,” she said.

To a question about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she said that both Russia and Ukraine are Pakistan’s friends. “We have a close relationship with the Russian Federation,” she said, adding that in recent months, there has been a flurry of visits exchanged between Pakistan and the Russian Federation. She said that the engagement with Russia will continue.

However, she added that Pakistan is concerned about the ongoing conflict, and about civilians on both sides. “We hope that this conflict will end soon on the basis of constructive dialogue and communication. Pakistan is ready to play its part in promoting that dialogue, which we believe is necessary for this conflict to end,” she added.

Commenting on the Indian external affairs minister’s statement, she said that it is a fanciful imagination of India to consider that Azad Jammu and Kashmir is or will ever be a part of India. “It [Kashmir] has never been in history and will never ever be a part of India. They can keep on dreaming,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023