BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 51.9 (1.13%)
BR30 16,074 Increased By 100.2 (0.63%)
KSE100 45,990 Increased By 591.3 (1.3%)
KSE30 16,410 Increased By 179.9 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling rises after UK retail sales beat forecasts

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 01:49pm

LONDON: The pound bounced on Friday after data showed UK consumer spending was stronger than expected in June, in spite of high inflation, as wage growth picked up, supporting the case for more rate rises from the Bank of England this year.

Retail sales rose by 0.7% in June from May, topping forecasts for an increase of 0.2%, while year-on-year, they fell 1.0%, compared with expectations for a decline of 1.5%, according to official data.

Sterling rose by as much as 0.28% to a session high of $1.2904 after the figures. It was last up 0.2%.

Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

The pound was still heading for its largest weekly loss against the dollar since January, after separate data earlier this week showed British inflation cooled far quicker than forecast last month.

That data had prompted traders to pare back their expectations for UK rates to rise to as much as 6%.

Sterling

