BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 23.2 (0.5%)
BR30 16,039 Increased By 65.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,855 Increased By 456.4 (1.01%)
KSE30 16,381 Increased By 150.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Rizwan Bhatti Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 09:25am

KARACHI: The remittance inflows can be increased by more than $5 billion to $20 billion to Pakistan through the introduction of incentives and various innovative services for Pakistanis working in different Gulf counties, experts said.

As per State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) statistics, the remittances inflows from these countries decreased to $14.28 billion in the outgoing financial year 2022-23 as compared to inflows of $17.22 billion received in the financial year of 2021-22, showing a staggering 17 percent year-on-year or a massive loss of $2.94 billion foreign exchange to the country.

According to experts the planned incentives for overseas Pakistanis will encourage them to use the banking channels and the country will be able to receive remittances of significant value within a short period of time.

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Talking exclusively to Business Recorder, Ibrahim Amin, a financial consultant and Chairman of Dellsons Associates, pointed out that remittances are consistently decreasing to Pakistan from Gulf countries in spite of the fact that the number of workers moving to these countries has been on the rise.

Apart from Roshan Digital Accounts, banks should also collaborate with fintech operators for attracting remittances from overseas Pakistani doing blue-collar jobs through easy-to-use Apps and SMS-based services, he suggested.

The inflows of remittances shifted to non-banking channels commonly known as the Hawala/Hundi due to high margins on the exchange rates offered by them to the families of overseas Pakistanis residing in different cities of the country, resulting in the consistent drop in inflows through banking channels, he added.

The government’s withdrawal of the incentive to banks (that is 20 Riyal rebate as a remittances fee on the remittances originating from KSA) may also have diverted some inflows to informal channels, he further stated.

Ibrahim Amin suggested that the government in collaboration with private banks and fintech operators should take an aggressive approach to bring back the remittance inflows o the track of formal banking channels to capitalize its impact on macroeconomic indicators such as foreign exchange reserves and the stability of the Rupee versus Dollar.

The innovative and digital service will play an instrumental role in reclaiming the potential inflows of handsome remittances to the country from the Gulf region, he added.

The banking regulator and banks should take different stakeholders onboard to engage overseas Pakistanis in the successful execution of innovative services. Overseas Pakistanis in Gulf countries should be assembled on a regular basis on different occasions to create awareness and relationships with them. In this way, they will be informed about the innovative services and incentives offered by the banks and the government to facilitate them, he suggested.

As the private sector, Dellsons Associates has engaged four major banks including United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah and Dubai Islamic Limited to incentivize Pakistani workers in Gulf countries to use proper channels, he added.

In this regard, we have plans to build relationships with overseas Pakistanis mainly in GCC states through seminars and meet-ups with them to train them using various digital financial services of the Pakistani banks for sending remittances to their relatives in their homeland.

In 2022, as far as 0.741 million Pakistani workers moved to Gulf countries in diverse fields with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only receiving 0.541 million laborers from Pakistan. In the first half of 2023, 0.189 million workers also shifted to Gulf countries from different cities of Pakistan, according to data released by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment.

The share of overseas Pakistani workers in overall remittances inflow stands at 52% from the overall inflows of $27.02 billion reported in FY23.

Chairman Dellsons Associates said the remittances inflows could be increased by $5 billion additional from this region during this fiscal year and some $ 10 billion in the next few years if concrete measures are rolled out by the government in collaboration with the private sector and other stakeholders, which can significantly improve the foreign exchange inflows and offset the current account deficit alike.

Facilitating communities in the Gulf region along with sustainable policies is indispensable to motivate overseas Pakistanis to utilize informal banking channels besides the launch of easy-to-use innovative services, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Overseas Pakistanis SBP foreign exchange GCC Gulf countries remittance remittance inflows

Comments

1000 characters
Abdullah Jul 21, 2023 08:47am
Want remitrances to increase do three things. 1.Give the rate of hundi/hawala 2.Let us send money from apps instead of going to banks or ecchange houses. 3.Promote these methods so even the labours and others understand it and can send.let them send smallee amounts too.like 25 dirhams also.You will see daily flow of money.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 21, 2023 08:57am
All are Dar appointed experts that are total nutcases and will say anything for patronage
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdul sheikh Jul 21, 2023 08:59am
BR forgot to mention that it was paid advertisement.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
jalees Jul 21, 2023 09:52am
@Tulukan Mairandi, are you economist if not than not always create any panic
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

SC bench resumes hearing of petitions against military courts

Saudi summons Swedish diplomat over Holy Quran protests

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation from Pakistan over denial of participation

Read more stories