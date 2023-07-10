BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
DGKC 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
FABL 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FCCL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
GGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.32%)
HBL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PPL 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
PRL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.21%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.15%)
TRG 108.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.13%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By 22.9 (0.51%)
BR30 15,667 Increased By 41.6 (0.27%)
KSE100 44,483 Increased By 275.9 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,879 Increased By 74.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

  • Cumulatively, at $27bn, remittances decrease 13.6% during FY23 as compared to FY22
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 11:01am

Inflow of overseas workers’ remittances registered a marginal improvement to clock in at $2.2 billion in June 2023, an increase of 3.9% on a month-on-month basis, as compared to $2.1 billion in May 2023, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

On a yearly basis, the monthly inflow of remittances registered a decline of 22%, as they stood at $2.8 billion in the same month of the previous year, the data showed.

On a cumulative basis, the inflow of remittances during fiscal year 2022-23 stood at $27 billion, 13.6% lower than $31.3 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, a decline of over $4.25 billion.

During the year, January and February 2023 were two months in which inflows were below $2 billion because of uncertainty in the currency market and massive difference in the exchange rate in the inter-bank and black market.

The unofficial cap on exchange rate was removed after which the exchange rate was raised to Rs 269 against a dollar as on Feb 13, 2023 compared to Rs 230 as on January 26, 2023.

With the improvement in the exchange rate, home remittances posted some growth. In addition, Ramazan and Eid inflows also helped to get higher inflows in March 2023.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the single largest amount in June 2023 as they sent $515.1 million during the month. However, this was nearly 24% lower than the $675.6 million sent by expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) registered a significant decline of 35% as they decreased from $499.7 million in June 2022 to $324.7 million in June 2023.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $343 million during the month, a decline of 25% compared to $456.8 million in June 2022.

Moreover, remittances from the European Union decreased 3% as they amounted to $277.6 million in June 2023. Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $272.3 million in June 2023, registering a year-on-year decline of 5%.

Saudi Arabia Overseas Pakistanis SBP Pakistan Remittance foreign inflows

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories