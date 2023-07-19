US needs ‘Kissinger-style wisdom’ in its China policies: Wang Yi

BEIJING: The United States needs “Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom” in its China policies, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told the former U.S. state secretary in Beijing on Wednesday, as both countries struggle to repair relations.

Henry Kissinger served as U.S. state secretary and national security advisor in the administrations of presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and played a key diplomatic role in normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s.

Washington said it was aware of the trip to China this week by Kissinger, who has visited China regularly since leaving office and is now aged 100, but said he was not acting on behalf of the U.S. government.

US envoy Kerry says climate cooperation could redefine US-China ties

Wang, China’s foreign minister until late last year, referred to Kissinger as “an old friend” and commended the former U.S. diplomat for playing “an irreplaceable role” in enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries.

“U.S. policies towards China require Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage,” China’s foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying during the meeting.

Kissinger was not the only former state secretary in Beijing hoping to stabilise bilateral ties this week. John Kerry, now a presidential envoy, has held talks in the Chinese capital since Monday on fighting climate change as part of a broader U.S. effort to further restore dialogue between the two estranged nations.

Current U.S. state secretary Antony Blinken was in Beijing last month.

‘As equals’

A range of issues have strained China-U.S. ties, including China’s partnership with Russia, its territorial claim on democratically governed Taiwan, and U.S. calls for trade curbs on cutting-edge technologies.

Wang told Kissinger it would be “impossible” to try to reform China, and “even more impossible” to encircle and contain it.

No matter how difficult it is, both sides should treat each other as equals and maintain contact, the foreign ministry cited Kissinger as saying. It is unacceptable to try to isolate the other side, Kissinger added.

On Taiwan, Wang said the U.S. should distance itself from “Taiwan independence separatist activities” if it hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait.

A day earlier, Kissinger met with China’s defence minister Li Shangfu.

“The United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation,” Kissinger told Li.

Li, appointed in March, remains under U.S. sanctions over his role in a 2017 weapons purchase from Russia’s largest arms exporter. China has said it wants the sanctions dropped to facilitate discussions.