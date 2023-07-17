BAFL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.09%)
BIPL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.53%)
DGKC 55.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2%)
FABL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.38%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
HBL 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.47%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
OGDC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.69%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
PIOC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.16%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
PRL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.36%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.46%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 104.60 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.51%)
UNITY 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 4,528 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 15,843 Increased By 22.8 (0.14%)
KSE100 45,094 Increased By 26.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,988 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens on disappointing GDP data

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 11:36am

SHANGHAI: The yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday, as GDP data reinforced recent signs of a broad loss in economic momentum, raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus.

China’s economy grew only modestly in the second quarter from the first as exports cooled and demand weakened both abroad and at home.

Prior to the market’s open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1326 per US dollar, 8 pips weaker than the previous fix 7.1318.

China’s yuan weakens amid disappointing trade data, but downside seen as limited

The spot yuan opened at 7.1497 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1643 at midday, 228 pips weaker than the previous late session close. On Friday, the yuan hit a one-month peak.

The Chinese currency has been steadily firming since the end of June on a broadly weaker dollar, stronger central bank midpoint fixings and assurances it would stabilise the yuan.

China’s second quarter GDP came in slightly lower than expectations at 6.3% from a year earlier, bringing offshore yuan weaker against the dollar, analysts at Citi wrote in a note.

UBS traders concurred that offshore yuan was weaker after the lower-than-expected GDP data.

The traders said the offshore yuan weakness would be limited to 7.18 on the day with the price reaction already “in hand” and trading on the Hong Kong market halted due to a tropical storm.

The offshore yuan was trading 64 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1707 per dollar.

Meanwhile, some analysts have been calling for fiscal stimulus as any further interest rate cuts by the PBOC would widen the yield gap with the United States, putting the yuan under more pressure.

China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans and kept the interest rate unchanged on Monday.

The net medium-term policy loan injection was smaller than expected, underscoring how important yuan stability is to China’s central bank at this point and that a significant injection may not necessarily translate to greater growth momentum, Maybank analysts said in a note.

The global dollar index rose to 99.984 from the previous close of 99.914.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.9534 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.13% appreciation within 12 months.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan weakens on disappointing GDP data

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

POL products: Rupee slide arrest has helped govt cut prices: PM

Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves extension of time

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 312 after De Silva ton

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Read more stories