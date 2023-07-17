BAFL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.53%)
BIPL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
DFML 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.98%)
DGKC 55.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.15%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FCCL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
GGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
HBL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUBC 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
OGDC 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.69%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
PIOC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PPL 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.07%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.12%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 104.33 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.24%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,533 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,858 Increased By 38.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,148 Increased By 80.3 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,007 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s economy grew 6.3% on-year in second quarter

AFP Published 17 Jul, 2023 09:48am

BEIJING: China’s economy grew 6.3 percent year on year in the second quarter, a figure that belies the country’s slowing post-pandemic recovery and one that analysts warn is inflated given the low base of comparison with lockdown-wracked 2022.

Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the growth data on Monday, saying in a statement that the economy “showed a good momentum of recovery”.

“By quarter, the GDP grew by 4.5 percent year on year in the first quarter and 6.3 percent in the second quarter,” NBS spokesman Fu Linghui said.

“Market demand gradually recovered, production supply continued to increase, employment and price were generally stable, and residents income grew steadily,” he said.

China June inflation flat as economy struggles

But China’s recovery, which has been slow to take hold in some sectors, appears to already be running out of steam.

Analysts polled by AFP ahead of the data release had predicted a 7.1 percent year-on-year rebound, while warning that the figure would not accurately reflect the state of the economy given the comparatively sorry state of affairs in 2022.

A year ago, with restrictions such as sudden lockdowns, travel curbs and factory closures the norm, China posted 0.4 percent on-year growth, one of its lowest quarterly readings in recent years.

In quarter-on-quarter terms – considered a more realistic basis for comparison – Monday’s data showed the world’s second-largest economy only grew 0.8 percent in April through June.

That is down from the 2.2 percent growth seen from January through March, after lukewarm activity from October to December last year.

And additional data released Monday showed the post-pandemic recovery petering out, likely to boost growing calls for greater economic stimulus.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, edged up 3.1 percent in June from a year earlier, according to the NBS, slowing from the 12.7 percent rise in May.

It was in line with expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg, but signalled shaky consumer confidence.

“Consumption remains a driving force for the economic recovery,” Erin Xin, Greater China Economist at HSBC, told AFP.

“In some areas, particularly in services, the revival has been particularly strong,” she said, adding that consumption levels had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Unemployment among Chinese youth also jumped to a record 21.3 percent in June, up from 20.8 percent in May, the NBS said on Monday.

Low demand means companies are hesitating to hire, taking a “wait-and-see” attitude before expanding operations, said Harry Murphy Cruise, an economist at ratings agency Moody’s.

Memories of 2022’s repeated lockdowns and suddenly shifting policies were adding to their hesitancy, he said.

“Unfortunately… a revival in business activity is needed for broader demand to lift. That stalemate is keeping business activity weak,” he added.

China is aiming for about five percent growth this year, one of the lowest targets set by the Asian giant in decades.

Last year, China’s GDP grew 3.0 percent, well below the official target of 5.5 percent.

China economy

Comments

1000 characters

China’s economy grew 6.3% on-year in second quarter

Intra-day update: rupee relatively stable against US dollar

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Read more stories