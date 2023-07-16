No grounds to enlist TLP’s member in 4th schedule: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified the orders to enlist the name of a Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) member in the Fourth Schedule, according to a written verdict released on Saturday.

The Fourth Schedule, listed in the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 (ATA), comprises individuals under government observation due to suspected involvement in terrorism or sectarianism.

The LHC issued the written order of a hearing held on July 13, in response to a plea filed by TLP member Ghulam Abbas against two orders: a 2021 order that included his name in the Fourth Schedule list, and a 2022 order that rejected his review petition against the previous decision.

Abbas frequently represents the TLP in negotiations with the government and was part of the group that signed a 12-point agreement last month, addressing various issues such as expediting the trial of blasphemy accused and easing conditions on the religio-political party.