BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No grounds to enlist TLP’s member in 4th schedule: LHC

NNI Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified the orders to enlist the name of a Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) member in the Fourth Schedule, according to a written verdict released on Saturday.

The Fourth Schedule, listed in the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 (ATA), comprises individuals under government observation due to suspected involvement in terrorism or sectarianism.

The LHC issued the written order of a hearing held on July 13, in response to a plea filed by TLP member Ghulam Abbas against two orders: a 2021 order that included his name in the Fourth Schedule list, and a 2022 order that rejected his review petition against the previous decision.

Abbas frequently represents the TLP in negotiations with the government and was part of the group that signed a 12-point agreement last month, addressing various issues such as expediting the trial of blasphemy accused and easing conditions on the religio-political party.

LHC Lahore High Court TLP TLP member TLP member Ghulam Abbas

Comments

1000 characters

No grounds to enlist TLP’s member in 4th schedule: LHC

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories