BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

General election on time?

Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

EDITORIAL: When national elections are to be held is a given unless a sitting government decides to go for early polls. In this ever struggling democracy, however, nothing is for sure.

Whilst speculations abound about a possible delay in general elections, speaking at an event on Wednesday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held out the assurance that his coalition government would step down on the completion of the National Assembly’s term i.e., on August 12, but wouldn’t specify the general election date except that they will be held in October or November, as decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Indeed, it is for ECP to give the election date but only after the government makes up its mind when to dissolve the assembly, which is when the countdown to the polling day starts.

As per the Constitution, if the National Assembly is dissolved on the expiry of its five-year term, elections must be held no later than 60 days, and in case of an early dissolution –even by a few days— that period extends to 90 days. Hence the PM mentioned two different months for the eagerly awaited electoral exercise. Apparently, he has yet to consult his coalition partners whether or not to stay on a bit longer.

Be that as it may, it does not matter if the elections are held in October or November as long as all concerned adhere to the constitutionally stipulated timeline. As it stands, all political parties are preparing for the electoral contest. In fact, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman grumbled the day that following the PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) government’s ouster he had advised his allied parties to call fresh election, albeit in vain. Things can still go wrong.

Some stakeholders in the recently conducted digital population census, especially those in Sindh, are unhappy with the result. That though should not be a hindrance considering the Constitution allows for general elections on the basis of the last census.

Nonetheless, the ECP whose responsibility it is to announce the balloting schedule does not inspire much confidence after it violated the constitutional requirement to hold elections to the dissolved Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on May 12 2023.

It could do that again using one or another excuse, such as needing more time for delimitation of the constituencies. That would be unacceptable. If the elections can be held on the basis of previous census, the same should apply to defining electoral constituencies.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the caretaker setup to be installed at the close of the National Assembly will stay for an indeterminate duration. Lending them credence are the caretaker governments in Punjab and KP in place far beyond their mandate.

The ruling PDM coalition parties bear some of the blame for the manner the constitutional order has been undermined. Before they get a taste of the same medicine they must take a strong stand against any machinations that may be in the works to postpone the elections.

Free and air elections must be held on time, ending political uncertainly adversely impacting the economy and making life that much harder for the people. Any inordinate delay would have destructive consequences for the already messed up democratic process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan National Assembly elections PDM Federal Government PTI ECP Constitution general election NA dissolution free and fair elections PM Shehbaz Sharif Elections in Pakistan election date

Comments

1000 characters

General election on time?

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories