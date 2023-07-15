BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 09:08am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved the positive adjustment of Rs1.45 per unit in the tariff of K-Electric for May 2023 under the monthly fuel price adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The authority conducted a public hearing on July 5, 2023, on KE’s FCA adjustment request of Rs1.49 per unit for May.

The authority carried out an in-house analysis of the data provided by K-Electric for the month, to work out the financial impact due to deviation from the EMO.

K-Electric, in its adjustment requests, has certified that it despatches as per Economic Merit Order from its own generation units (with the available fuel resources) and the import from external sources. It also certified that the cost of fuel and power purchase claims do not include any amount of late payment surcharge/markup/interest.

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

Tanvir Barry, a commentator, submitted that the cost of the KE’s own generation has been high for a long time and that there is a need to induct renewable energy.

Regarding the financial impact due to underutilisation of efficient plants namely, KCCP, KGTPS and SGTPS etc on account of lower gas pressure, a letter was issued to KE on September 16, 2021, whereby, it was directed to resolve its gas pressure/lower gas quantity issues within 30 days.

In response, KE has informed that it is in the process of resolving the lower gas pressure issue, however, there are certain meetings with stakeholders that will take place in due course of time. As of now, no GSA has been finalised between KE and SSGC, despite the directions of the authority.

Shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers. Shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Sindh, in his dissenting note, has stated that the KE is continuously being directed to increase the share of renewable energy in its generation basket for reasons including reducing the EPP, inducting clean energy in the system, and reducing the burden of foreign exchange from the national exchequer. It is, however, noted that KE could not be able to achieve satisfactory progress in the matter.

The matter was again taken up during the public hearing of FCA held in the matter on July 5, 2023.

The K-Electric during public hearing informed that its RfP in the matter is pending with the Nepra for want of approval.

In explaining his viewpoint, the member Sindh has stated that he is constrained not to sign this decision till the time justification of delay in approving all RfPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FCA KE nepra electricity power tariff K-Electric KE tariff electricity cost Fuel Price Adjustment Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

3 PHC addl judges: President approves extension of tenure

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

TTP safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS voices anger, vows firm action

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Army chief reaches Tehran

Read more stories