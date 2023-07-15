Foundation-stone of NUTECH campus laid: Promoting technical education key to success: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the main campus of the National University of Technology here on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier emphasized for promotion of skilled and technical education as it is the key to the success of any country. He said technical and skilled education and training are also a guarantee for the development and prosperity of the country, which should be our foremost priority.

He further said the skilful graduates from this university will not only earn their livelihood in a dignified manner but also help improve the image of the country across the world including in the Gulf States.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to end class discrimination particularly in the education sector as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

He expressed unwavering support of the government for the promotion of skilled and technical education, saying that it will also help in producing skilful human capital, which can help decrease the trade deficit of the country by sending remittances from abroad.

The prime minister said he as the chief minister spread a network of Danish Schools in Punjab to provide opportunities to the poor and deserving youth to get an education and also disbursed billions of rupees as stipends among nearly half a million students.

On this occasion, the prime minister announced 100 million rupees and the provision of four air-conditioned buses for the university.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said pragmatic steps are being taken to impart skills to youth to enable them to earn their livelihoods in a dignified manner.

Hussain called upon the youth to get technical education as it is the need of the hour. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said skill development training will be provided to about 100,000 youth this year.

She said the government is paying special attention to equip the youth with basic technical skills. She said 80 billion rupees have been allocated for youth empowerment in different sectors.

Shaza Fatima said 200 E-Learning courses are being introduced under Learning Management System.

