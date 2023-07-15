BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Pakistan

Sahi’s bail extended till 18th

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi till July 18 in connection with a case registered against him at Golra police station.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, extended Sahi’s bail till July 18.

At the start of the hearing, Sahi’s counsel Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi filed an application seeking an exemption for his client from personal appearance before the court which the court approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

