Woman raped at hiking trail of Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: A man allegedly raped a woman at a hiking trail of Margalla Hills in the limits of Kohsar police station.

The woman, who is a resident of Sheikhupura, lodged a complaint with the city police that a man namely, Noman, lured her to come to Islamabad and promised that he would give her job in the education department.

According to the complaint, Noman made contact with the girl on the phone and even took Rs 30,000 from her to find her a job. The woman said that Rs 20,000 were to be paid when the job finally landed.

The man picked her up from Tench Stop Rawalpindi on a motorcycle and took her to the hiking Trail-3 in the Margalla Hills.

Earlier, he told her that he would arrange her meeting with his senior officer. After reaching the hiking Trail 3, the man held the woman at gunpoint and raped her.

When she started crying, the man threatened her to stop screaming, otherwise, he would shoot her. He then dropped her back at the same bus stop in Rawalpindi.

Kohsar police registered a case and started an investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023