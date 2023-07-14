Malaysia keeps August crude palm oil export duty at 8.0%

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has maintained its August export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,614.28 ringgit ($800.15) per metric ton for August.

The July reference price was 3,604.73 ringgit a ton.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-ton range.

maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a ton.