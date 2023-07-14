BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.68%)
DGKC 56.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
FABL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
GGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
OGDC 86.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
PIBTL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
PIOC 87.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.1%)
PPL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
PRL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.4%)
UNITY 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.72%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -68.3 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,929 Decreased By -286.2 (-1.77%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By -546.8 (-1.19%)
KSE30 16,097 Decreased By -221.2 (-1.36%)
Malaysia keeps August crude palm oil export duty at 8.0%

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 09:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has maintained its August export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,614.28 ringgit ($800.15) per metric ton for August.

The July reference price was 3,604.73 ringgit a ton.

Palm oil ends lower on higher global edible oils output forecast

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-ton range.

maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a ton.

