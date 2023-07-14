BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
Quake relief: Coca-Cola Pakistan donates water filtration plants to Turkiye

Press Release Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: Coca-Cola Pakistan handed over five water filtration plants for Turkiye earthquake relief to the Turkish Consulate General at a ceremony in Karachi on July 9.

The plants were handed over by Coca-Cola Pakistan Vice-President and GM Fahad Ashraf to Acting Consul General of the Turkiye in Karachi Ali Fuat Erkurt.

Vice Consul Oguz Kozanli spoke on the occasion and thanked the donors which also included the Bait-us-Salam Foundation.

“This is a sign of Coca-Cola Pakistan’s commitment to contributing towards earthquake relief in Turkiye and a reflection of the deep ties that exist between the two nations,” Fahad Ashraf said.

“Water filtration plants of the kind handed over for earthquake relief in Turkiye were earlier given to help flood victims in Pakistan to provide them safe drinking water and to reduce the spread of water-borne diseases,” he added.

Acting Turkish Consul General Ali Fuad Erkurt said: “Turkiye thanks Coca-Cola Pakistan for its valuable and much-needed donation for earthquake relief. This reflects the brotherly ties that exist between the people of Turkiye and Pakistan.”

