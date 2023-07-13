BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil prices - a rally coming soon?

BR Research Published 13 Jul, 2023 08:09am

The global crude oil price had been stuck near $75 since May this year. After resisting the prevailing pessimism for oil prices since end of June 2023, the crude oil prices have started increasing - touching 10-week high recently, and that has been because of weakening US dollar, forecast for higher demand for oil by the developing countries, and the supply cuts by the oil producing countries including OPEC.

The US dollar has been losing value as the FED has signaled the soon-to-end of its tightening cycle. The US dollar has come down to it two-month low, making crude oil more affordable for other countries and also stimulating demand further.

At the same time, the supply cuts have been extended by major oil exporters including Saudi Arabia and Russia – both part of the OPEC+ cartel. These supply cuts have been slated for August as well, boosting oil prices. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced it unilateral production cut of one million barrels of oil per day at least till August-2023, while Russia is likely to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day next month, i.e. August 2023.

The EIA forecast shows that the global demand will likely outpace supply by around 100,000 barrels per day in 2023 and by 200,000 barrels per day in 2024. Its recent outlook raised the 2023 world oil demand growth forecast by 170,000 barrels per day, and projects the crude oil price to reach $80 a barrel in the fourth quarter of the year. OPEC is also expected to maintain its bullish outlook for oil demand in 2024 in its upcoming outlook. For 2023, the oil cartel in its June report highlighted that the demand for oil in 2023 will be up by 2.4 percent year-on-year. Moreover, EIA and IEA forecast indicate demand surpassing supply in the coming years.

OPEC+ OPEC oil price Fed crude oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices - a rally coming soon?

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories