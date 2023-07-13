BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KMC sets up rain emergency cell

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has established a rain emergency cell in KMC Sports Complex in the light of possible rain emergency situation.

The Rain Emergency Cell will work 24 hours including holidays.

Officers have been deployment from various departments at the emergency cell. Work is being done on a shift basis.

The first shift is from 8 am to 4 pm, in which director Tahsir-ur-Rehman, deputy director Muhammad Saleem and others are performing their duties.

The second shift is from 4 pm to 12 pm in which Additional Director Javed Mustafa, Deputy Director Sajid Nazir, Superintendent Vaccination Abdul Basit and Assistant Director Naseem ul Ghani have been deployed.

While the third shift is from 12:00 pm to 8:00 am in which Director Muhammad Amin, Deputy Director Salim Abdullah and Deputy Director Muhammad Asif are performing their duties.

