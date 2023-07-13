BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Jul 13, 2023
Pakistan

Karachi mayor vows to work harder to resolve all civic issues

APP Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the problems of 75 years cannot be resolved in 75 days; however, he assured that he would fight to resolve problems of the megacity with all his energies to serve the citizens.

Talking to media during a visit to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, he said that the politics of tolerance, love and brotherhood will be exercised in the megacity and he is trying hard to further improve the institutions under the control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He termed bringing people together as the need of the hour to further develop the economic hub of the country which he said should be maintained to continue the process of development. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he is trying very hard to improve the situation in the megacity. He said some time is needed to bring improvement.

People will feel the difference in the metropolis as efforts will be made in the next four years to manage the matters in a transparent and fair manner. He said that he has a close relationship with Karachi Press Club and being the son of a journalist, this organization (KPC) is like his home. Earlier, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi held a meeting with the office-bearers and members of the press club.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed also spoke on this occasion.

The Mayor of Karachi visited various sections of the press club and later held media talks.

He said that the tradition of giving grants to Karachi Press Club will continue and they will be further increased. He also announced allowing an exemption to the journalists in the vehicles parking fees in the charged parking managed by the KMC throughout the metropolis.

He said we will make all our efforts to resolve the problems highlighted by the journalists. The successful cleaning operation of lifting the offal of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha was not only the success of the mayor, but the success of the entire administration of Karachi.

He said that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has Rs 50 billion in dues on various organizations, which he will try to collect so that water and sewage problems can be solved in Karachi.

