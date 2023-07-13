BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Customs seize Rs90m smuggled vapes

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

KARACHI: Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Customs Karachi on Wednesday seized massive quantity of smuggled vapes worth Rs90 million from a building located on Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed the presence of huge quantity of smuggled vapes at a building located on Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi.

Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the Customs Intelligence team conducted a late-night raid and recovered approximately 20,088 pieces of assorted smuggled vapes, 1,378 kilograms of vape accessories, and 578 litres of vape flavour, collectively valued at around Rs90 million.

The owner or possessor of the confiscated items failed to produce any legal import documents, leading to their immediate arrest.

Preliminary investigations revealed vital information about the channels through which these smuggled vapes were acquired. As the investigation progresses, efforts are underway to apprehend all those involved in the illegal trade. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged.

