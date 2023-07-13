‘2023 coffee harvest reaches 42.7pc’

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Cooxupe, the world’s largest coffee co-operative and the country’s biggest coffee exporter, said on Wednesday the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates has reached 42.7% of the fields by July 7.

The current harvest stage, up 8.7 percentage points from the previous week, compares to 33.3% at this time last year. It is the quickest pace since 2020, when farmers had collected 43.9% of the coffee by this time of the year.

Cooxupe has around 18,000 associated coffee farmers in the regions of Sul de Minas, Cerrado Mineiro, Sao Paulo’s Mogiana and Matas de Minas.