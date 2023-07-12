BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scholz: Germany won’t deliver Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia in near future

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 07:32pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

VILNIUS: Germany will not deliver Eurofighter combat aircraft to Saudi Arabia in the near future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“There will be no decision on the delivery of Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia any time soon,” Scholz told reporters on the second day of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

A government source told Reuters that Germany would not take a decision on the issue during this legislative term, which ends in 2025.

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany’s SZ newspaper cited an internal government document as saying that “applications for export licences for Saudi Arabia will be postponed until the end of the war in Yemen.”

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition that has been battling the Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions hungry.

Olaf Scholz MENA NATO Summit Eurofighter combat aircraft

Comments

1000 characters

Scholz: Germany won’t deliver Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia in near future

Pakistan negotiating for a second discounted Russia crude shipment

Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

PM Shehbaz hopes IMF board will approve $3 billion bailout

Majority owners of offshore holding seek direct stake in Pakistan’s K-Electric

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

10 killed in Lahore house fire

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: UN rights body passes Pakistan motion on religious hatred

Read more stories