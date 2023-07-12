BAFL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
BIPL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.38%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.61%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
DGKC 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.22%)
FABL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.53%)
HBL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.26%)
HUBC 79.99 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.08%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.85%)
MLCF 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.98%)
PAEL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
PPL 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.06%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.02%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 104.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.04%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: UN rights body passes Pakistan motion on religious hatred

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 02:50pm

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday approved a disputed resolution on religious hatred in the wake of the burning of a Holy Quran in Sweden, prompting concern by Western states who say it challenges long-held practices in rights protection.

The resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), calls for the UN rights chief to publish a report on religious hatred and for states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred.”

It was strongly opposed by the United States and the European Union, who say it conflicts with their view on human rights and freedom of expression.

An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Holy Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and demands by Muslim states for action.

The vote’s outcome marks a major defeat for Western countries at a time when the OIC has unprecedented clout in the council, the only body made up of governments to protect human rights worldwide.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour, 12 voted against and seven countries abstained. Michele Taylor, the US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council, deplored the vote’s outcome, saying the United States’ concerns about the initiative “were not taken seriously.”

“I believe with a little more time and more open discussion, we could have also found a way forward together on this resolution,” she said.

Pakistan Organisation of Islamic Cooperation United Nations Human Rights Council burning of Holy Quran

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 12, 2023 03:19pm
Still at this? Are we Pakistanis ok? Like seriously.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: UN rights body passes Pakistan motion on religious hatred

Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 300 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

Majority owners of offshore holding seek direct stake in Pakistan’s K-Electric

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

10 killed in Lahore house fire

India shoots for the moon with latest rocket launch

IMF Board scheduled to consider $3bn SBA today

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Read more stories