BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.74%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 32.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
OGDC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.64%)
PIOC 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
SSGC 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.99%)
UNITY 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By 18.5 (0.41%)
BR30 15,951 Increased By 60.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,381 Increased By 225.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 16,130 Increased By 99.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rapinoe nervous but excited ahead of tilt at third World Cup crown

AFP Published 12 Jul, 2023 11:39am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

AUCKLAND: United States veteran Megan Rapinoe admitted Wednesday she was feeling nervous but is determined to enjoy her last World Cup and sign out with a third title.

Rapinoe announced at the weekend that she will retire at the end of this season, completing a career that has already brought two World Cup crowns.

She can make it a third when the tournament kicks off next week in Australia and New Zealand.

“The nerves are still kind of there, and the excitement,” the forward, who is also well-known for her activism, said.

“I am 38 years old, it is pretty obvious I am not going to be playing forever,” added Rapinoe, who has 199 caps and has also won Olympic gold.

“I’m feeling all the feels and knowing this will be my last World Cup,” Rapinoe said in Auckland, where the Americans will be based.

Her forthcoming retirement means “I can just really enjoy it and focus on trying to win the tournament”, she added.

The United States would be the first team to win the Women’s World Cup three times in a row, but fellow veteran Alex Morgan says they must not get ahead of themselves.

“We are obviously looking to make history, that would be great,” the 34-year-old told reporters when asked if the holders were already talking about three in a row.

“That’s in the back of our minds,” she added. “(But) it is really just wanting each game as it comes.”

The United States will meet the Netherlands, the team they beat in the final four years ago, in the group stage.

Also in Group E are Portugal and Vietnam.

World Cup campaign FIFA Women’s World Cup Megan Rapinoe

Comments

1000 characters

Rapinoe nervous but excited ahead of tilt at third World Cup crown

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 300 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

Saudi deposits land just prior to key event

India shoots for the moon with latest rocket launch

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

PM acknowledges China’s support

Read more stories