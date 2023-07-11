BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.44% in the inter-bank market
Published July 11, 2023

The Pakistani rupee staged an intra-day recovery against the US dollar, strengthening 0.44% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.57, an increase of Rs1.23, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Earlier during the day, the rupee had touched 281.5 but clawed back after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement that Pakistan has received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee had weakened, falling 0.68% to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the government on Monday said relaxation on retiring of Letters of Credit (LCs), recently announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), are not unrestrained as LCs will only be honored if sufficient inflows of dollars come in the country.

Separately, Fitch Ratings on Monday upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as the country managed to clinch a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Internationally, the US dollar weakened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials signalled that the central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle, though it traded in a tight range ahead of a key US inflation report.

Several Fed officials said on Monday the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down still-high inflation, but that the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

The comments knocked the greenback to a two-month low of 101.88 against a basket of currencies in early Asia trade, as traders pared back their expectations of how much further US interest rates have to rise.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses from the previous session, as traders focused on supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia and a weaker dollar.

Mutmain Jul 11, 2023 11:11am
Enjoy the saga . Thanks to handlers
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 11, 2023 04:15pm
2 billion bail out makes PKR rise by 1.30.
