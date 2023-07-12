BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
Oil prices gain on weaker US dollar

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

NEW YORK: Oil prices jumped about 2% to a 10-week high on Tuesday, boosted by a falling US dollar, hopes for higher demand in the developing world and supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters. Brent futures rose $1.51, or 1.9%, to $79.20 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.61, or 2.2%, to $74.60. Both benchmarks were on track for their highest closes since May 1, with Brent in technically overbought territory for the second time in three days.

The US dollar dropped to a two-month low against a basket of other currencies after US Federal Reserve officials signalled the central bank was near the end of its tightening cycle. A weaker dollar makes crude cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“Oil has found a floor and the only thing ... that could break that is if US inflation is scorching hot and the Fed is forced to tighten this economy into a recession,” said OANDA analyst Edward Moya. Markets were awaiting US inflation data on Wednesday for clues on the interest rate outlook. Higher rates can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

