KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Service Industries Ltd — — — — 03.08.2023 26.07.2023 10.00.P.M. 03.08.2023 EOGM MetaTech Trading — — — — 31.07.2023 22.07.2023 Limited 11.30.P.M 29.07.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

