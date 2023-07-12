Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Service Industries Ltd — — — — 03.08.2023 26.07.2023
10.00.P.M. 03.08.2023
EOGM
MetaTech Trading — — — — 31.07.2023 22.07.2023
Limited 11.30.P.M 29.07.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
