BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

  • Volumes soar as KSE-100 ends with another 1.28% gain on Tuesday
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 05:40pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to see bullish sentiment on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index powered past the 45,000 level for the first time since April 2022 amid positive developments on the economic front.

Both volume and value of shares traded improved significantly compared to the previous session as investors actively hunted for stocks that have undergone a volatile ride in the absence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 45,155.79, an increase of 570.67 points or 1.28%. The KSE-100 has added 3,703 points since it began trading after the IMF agreement.

KSE-100 closes near 44,600 after 378-point gain

“The KSE-100 index crossed the 45,000 level after April 28, 2022 i.e. 14- month high,” stated brokerage house Topline Securities. “The index is up (nearly) 9% in the last seven working days following the staff-level agreement with the IMF.”

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, engineering, oil and gas exploration companies as well as OMCs trading in the green.

The index opened positive but a major boost came after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia.

In a video message, the finance minister said more positive developments pertaining to the economy are expected in the coming days.

The said development helped investor confidence, said market experts, who added that Pakistan’s low level of foreign exchange reserves will get a boost after the inflow.

Last month, Pakistani authorities managed to clinch a last-minute staff-level agreement with the IMF on a $3 billion nine-month SBA. The development was expected to pave way for further funding from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

The IMF agreement already resulted in Fitch Ratings upgrading Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ on Monday.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee staged an intra-day recovery against the US dollar, strengthening 0.44% to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

Sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included banking (194.57 points), cement (93.76 points) and oil and gas exploration (81.66 points)

Volume on the all-share index rose to 555.1 million from 440.2 million on Monday, while the value of shares traded jumped to Rs15.5 billion from Rs12 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 35.1 million shares followed by Pak Refinery with 31.4 million shares and Fauji Foods Limited with 23.2 million shares.

Shares of 363 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 253 registered an increase, 92 recorded a fall and 18 remained unchanged.

Fitch Ratings PSX KSE100 index Budgetary funds IMF board meeting Pakistan Saudi Arabia

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 11, 2023 04:15pm
A market that thrives on handouts
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Oil prices steady as supply cuts counter economic headwinds

Pakistan’s Indus Motor Company starts exports to Toyota Egypt: CEO

Dubai property prices surge at fastest pace since 2014

Scanty rains diminish India’s sugar output, export prospects

PM Shehbaz unveils program aimed at empowering women

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Read more stories