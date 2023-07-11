BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China flexes critical metals muscles with export curbs

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: China’s threat to curb exports of gallium and germanium from the start of August marks an escalation in the global competition for critical minerals and metals.

Both are esoteric metals with multiple applications across a spectrum of cutting-edge technologies, particularly silicon chips for the semiconductor sector.

As such, China’s move seems a calibrated response to the US Chips Act and the increasing pressure on US allies to restrict sales of sensitive microchip technology to the country.

The announcement a day before the US Independence Day holidays was a symbolically-charged reminder that the West is highly dependent on China for many raw material inputs to its high-tech industrial base. Export controls will be short-term disruptive to both gallium and germanium markets but Western countries should be able to adapt over time. The big question, however, is what might come next.

Both gallium and germanium are extremely rare metals and are derived only as by-products from the aluminium and zinc processing streams respectively. China’s supply-chain dominance results from the country’s status as the world’s largest producer of aluminium and refined zinc. Indeed its alumina refineries, which process bauxite into an aluminium smelting input, are required by the Chinese government to extract gallium.

China last year accounted for around 98% of the world’s production of low-grade primary gallium, the core feed-stock for the gallium supply chain, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Exports last year were 94 metric tonnes, up 25% on 2021.

China’s control of the germanium supply chain is looser but still significant at around 60% of the global market, according to European industry association Critical Raw Materials Alliance (CRMA). Last year’s exports totaled 44 metric tonnes in both wrought and unwrought form.

China US Metals semiconductor industry minerals China exports germanium gallium

Comments

1000 characters

China flexes critical metals muscles with export curbs

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

ECP refuses to hold LG polls in Punjab thru EVMs, i-voting

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories