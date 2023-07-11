BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Dollar falls to three-week low vs yen

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

NEW YORK: The dollar sank to a three-week low against the yen on Monday and slipped against other major currencies as investors continued to price in expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

The Fed, however, is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points this month despite Friday’s data showing US job gains were the smallest in 2-1/2 years. The expected rate hike in July comes after a Fed pause in June.

Meanwhile, Norway’s crown, the second-weakest performing currency in the G10 this year, strengthened after data showed core inflation continued to rise in June and hit a fresh record.

The Chinese yuan, on the other hand, slumped against the dollar after weak inflation numbers in the world’s second-largest economy.

The greenback fell as low as 141.565 yen, the lowest since June 21. It was last down 0.4% at 141.655. It slid nearly 1.3% on Friday.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of major peers, was down 0.1% at 102.20 having fallen 0.87% on Friday after US nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 in June, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.

The euro was last slightly up at $1.0969 after a 0.7% Friday jump.

Sterling fell 0.3% to $1.2792, having risen 0.79% the previous session to a 15-month high of $1.2850.

