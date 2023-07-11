BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

HOUSTON: Oil prices were little changed on Monday in choppy trading as demand woes after weak economic data from top consumers the United States and China were offset by expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures were flat at $78.47 a barrel at 12:10 a.m. ET (1610 GMT). They touched their highest in more than two months earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4 cents, at $73.82.

“Oil traders may be cautious ahead of the US CPI (Consumer Price Index) and China’s slew of economic data later this week,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said of inflation data due on Wednesday.

US data last Friday pointed to the smallest job gains in two-and-a-half years but strong wage growth. The figures strengthen the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates at its July meeting.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Monday that still-strong levels of underlying inflation pressures are pointing the central bank toward more rate rises.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

Meanwhile, oil demand from China and developing countries, combined with OPEC+ supply cuts, is likely to keep the market tight in the second half of the year despite a sluggish global economy, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

That comes as China’s factory gate prices fell at the fastest pace in more than seven years in June, according to government data, indicating a slowdown in recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

However, crude prices could rebound after producer group OPEC+ announced plans to reduce supply further, Teng added.

Oil benchmarks gained more than 4% last week to touch their highest since May, rising for a second straight week after the world’s biggest oil exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, pledged to deepen supply cuts in August.

Saudi Arabia will extend its 1 million barrel per day (bpd) output cut into August and Russia will cut crude exports by 500,000 bpd. Instead of cutting output, Russia will be using the crude to produce more fuel to meet domestic demand, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC+ Oil prices IEA global economy Loretta Mester Saudi Arabia and Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

ECP refuses to hold LG polls in Punjab thru EVMs, i-voting

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories