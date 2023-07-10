BAFL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

  • An accountability court in 2019 had issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Suleman
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jul, 2023 01:52pm

Lahore’s Special Court acquitted on Monday Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz in a money laundering case registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Suleman appeared in court today accompanied by his counsel, Advocate Amjad Parvez. During the hearing, the FIA submitted its response to 27 questions asked by the court.

After hearing arguments, Judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad acquitted all suspects in the case, including Suleman.

Background

An accountability court in 2019 had issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Suleman in a money laundering case.

The FIA’s banking crime circle had claimed to have unearthed billions of rupees stashed money in the bank accounts of his employees.

The FIA had registered a case against then opposition leader Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34, and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Money laundering case: Suleman Shehbaz seeks protective bail before returning to country

In December 2021, the agency had submitted a challan against Shehbaz and Hamza over their alleged involvement in Rs16 billion’s money laundering case.

The FIA’s report had alleged that Shehbaz family had 28 benami accounts, which were detected by an investigation team.

Comments

Johnny Walker Jul 10, 2023 02:45pm
As expected. Nothing new.
