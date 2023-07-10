BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
Jul 10, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 8 and July 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • At least seven killed in vehicle gas cylinder blast in Sargodha



  • Lahore rains: at least 9 injured in roof collapse



  • Disaster management: Pakistan, Switzerland sign MoU



  • Islamabad court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan ‘admissible’



  • Third-party participation in CPEC: draft modalities finalised



  • Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST



  • ‘Will crush all conspiracies’: PM Shehbaz condemns ‘social media campaign’ against COAS



  • World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’



  • NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River



  • Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI



