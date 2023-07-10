Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

At least seven killed in vehicle gas cylinder blast in Sargodha

Lahore rains: at least 9 injured in roof collapse

Disaster management: Pakistan, Switzerland sign MoU

Islamabad court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan ‘admissible’

Third-party participation in CPEC: draft modalities finalised

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

‘Will crush all conspiracies’: PM Shehbaz condemns ‘social media campaign’ against COAS

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

