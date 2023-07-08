Lahore rains: at least 9 injured in roof collapse

At least nine people were injuried in two roof collapses in Lahore’s Azhar Town and Shahdara Town areas as the rain spell in Lahore continued, it was reported.

The injured have been transferred to nearby hospitals.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more heavy rainfall nationwide in the coming days and warned of potential flooding in the catchment areas of Punjab’s major rivers.

At least 50 people, including eight children, have been killed by floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains that have lashed Pakistan since last month, a national disaster management official told AFP on Friday.

The majority of the deaths were in eastern Punjab province, and were mainly due to electrocution and building collapses, official data showed.

Last summer, unprecedented monsoon rains put a third of Pakistan under water, damaging two million homes and killing more than 1,700 people.

Storms killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in the country’s northwest early last month.

Pakistan, which has the world’s fifth largest population, is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to officials.

However, it is one of the most vulnerable nations to the extreme weather caused by global warming.