BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.28%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
OGDC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.96%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.98%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,489 Increased By 25.2 (0.57%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 57.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,503 Increased By 295.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,888 Increased By 84 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Third-party participation in CPEC: draft modalities finalised

  • Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal directs CPEC Secretariat to get approval before sharing input draft modalities with MoFA
Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 09:03am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has finalized draft modalities for third-party participation in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to attract investment from countries or entities other than China, well-informed sources in Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives told Business Recorder.

This was disclosed at a CPEC progress meeting presided over by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, convened to finalized agenda for 12th Special Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on CEPC meeting on July 11, 2023 in Beijing. Iqbal will lead Pakistan’s team. The purpose of this meeting is to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of CPEC.

In June 2022, MoFA had imposed a ban on announcements regarding inclusion of third party in CPEC projects on the pretext that both Pakistan and China have already decided to refrain from making public announcements in this regard.

10 years of CPEC: PM Shehbaz says project has transformed country’s economic landscape

However, now the government is finalizing its plan to attract investment from third party or parties to CPEC projects. A couple of days ago Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered India to take advantage of CPEC infrastructure project instead of creating hurdles in its way.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs apprised that draft modalities for third-party participation in CPEC under Joint Working Group on international cooperation and coordination have been devised and shared with all stakeholders for input,” the sources added.

Minister for Planning, sources said, directed CPEC Secretariat to get approval before sharing input draft modalities with MoFA.

Board of Investment (BoI), sources said, briefed the meeting that about 800 acres of land in Bostan SEZ is encroached upon. It was decided that the Government of Balochistan will take immediate actions to get the land vacated so as to ensure development of Bostan SEZ on envisaged 1000 areas.

Minister for Planning expressed serious reservations on delay in floating of Request for Proposal (RFP) for feasibility study of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone despite issuance of authorization of the project in early May 2023. He directed BoI to immediately advertise the RFP.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research stated that the feasibility study for the development of an FMD free zone in South Balochistan is currently underway and is expected to be completed within one month.

Government of Punjab has also taken the initiative to develop an FMD free zone in the Cholistan area.

According to sources, Power Division informed that they have approached their Chinese counterpart for meeting of the Joint Energy Working Group (JEWG) but there response is still awaited.

The meeting decided that Pakistani Mission in China will facilitate the holding of JEWG on priority basis.

The issue of No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Chinese Personnel for implementation of DTMB-A project also came under discussion at the meeting.

It was informed that the project is being developed by Chinese side on grant-in-aid basis at three different sites of Pakistan including Murree, Cherat and Kala Shah Kaku.

The company applied for NOC for the three selected sites access, which is pending since December 2022. However, due to non availability of NOC the technical teams could not visit the sites to carry out installation, commissioning and integration activities.

The representative of Interior Ministry informed that they have received the security clearance for second and third batch from security agencies on July 4, 2023 and they have already started the process for approval and issuance.

The sources said that Conveners of the respective JWGs will attend the 12th JCC meeting in person particularly the Conveners of the JWGs on Energy, Industrial Cooperation and Transport Infrastructure.

Pakistani Mission in Beijing will coordinate the meetings of the JWGs Conveners from Pakistani side with their respective counterparts on the sidelines of the JCC meeting for resolution of pending issues and way forward.

Pakistani Mission is also coordinating with National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) for participation of ex Co-Chairman of JCC meetings along with former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan in 2013 Sun Weidong in the 12th Special JCC meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Pakistan Economy CPEC Ahsan iqbal Ministry of Foreign Affairs investments Foreign Affairs CPEC Projects PM Shehbaz Sharif Minister for Planning and Development

Comments

1000 characters
zaya zaya Jul 10, 2023 07:04am
This is all Window dressing for the Election and has no significance for the poor people economic welfare, as these are unfinished proposals and not even drafts. For Shehbaz Sharif to suggest to india that it should participate in CPEC, when they actually oppose it because of GB is a joke, plus india has already got a counter route planned through Iranian Port that they have been assisting to build and railway link to Central Asia.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Third-party participation in CPEC: draft modalities finalised

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories