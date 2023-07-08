BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Jul 08, 2023
Pakistan

At least seven killed in vehicle gas cylinder blast in Sargodha

  • Explosion took place due to a gas leak from the Liquified Petroleum Gas cylinder
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jul, 2023 01:08pm

At least seven people were killed and more than 10 were injured on Saturday when a vehicle’s gas cylinder exploded near the Government College of Commerce in Punjab’s Sargodha district, Aaj News reported.

The injured have been shifted to the Bhalwal Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Police said that the explosion took place due to a gas leak from the Liquified Petroleum Gas cylinder.

Last year in October, at least 18 people were killed and dozens injured after a passengers bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Jamshoro district.

The passengers were flood-affected people returning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.

