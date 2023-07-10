NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued a fresh warning regarding the possibility of “low floods” in River Ravi after India released approximately 185,000 cusecs of water from the Ujh Barrage.

Citing the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), the NDMA stated: “Considering previous record approximately 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach within next 20-24 hours.”

The NDMA said it may lead to low floods in the floodplain areas of Punjab’s Jassar region.

The disaster management authority tweeted: “As per PCIW, India has released approx 185,000 cusecs water from Ujh Barrage (River Ravi).

“As per previous record, last year India had also released 173,000 cusecs and approximately one third of released water, i.e., 60,000 cusecs reached at Jassar causing low flood level (gauging point on River Ravi).”

It further warned: “Therefore as per PCIW, considering the previous record approx 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach within next 20-24 hours.

“Likely Impact: As per flood limits of River Ravi at Jassar, low flood in the floodplain areas is expected.”

However, the authority stated that as per the NDMA’s guidelines, local administration is vigilantly monitoring the situation until July 20th.

It further advised the public to stay informed and follow guidelines from the relevant administration. Moreover, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal, with a risk of flooding in River Sutlej and associated tributaries including Bhimber, Deg, Palkho, and Basantar.

