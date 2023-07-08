BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Disaster management: Pakistan, Switzerland sign MoU

  • PM Shehbaz said Pakistan looking forward to working with Switzerland in getting advance warning system
BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2023 Updated July 8, 2023 04:45pm

Pakistan and Switzerland signed a Memordandum of Understanding (MoU) in Bhurban, Punjab which will see the two countries cooperate in the field of disaster management.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan looks forward to working with Switzerland in getting an advance warning system which will secure it from natural disasters.

The MoU was signed by Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan desires to promote cooperation with Switzerland in diverse areas including tourism and education.

The PM said Pakistan will encourage Switzerland to play a productive role because the country wants to live in peace and promote prosperity and progress.

‘‘Pakistan wants to invest in its population to alleviate poverty and unemployment by promoting industries, IT and agriculture.’’

Meanwhile, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said disaster risk management goes beyond borders and nationalities.

‘‘It is a global responsibility that requires unity and collective action Pakistan and Switzerland will work hand in hand to raise awareness and protect the lives and livelihoods of our peoples.’’

Swiss FM visit aimed at exploring prospects of deepening bilateral existing cooperation

He added that the MoU signed is a vital step in strengthening the collaborative efforts against climate change.

He said Pakistan is a country with rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscape but unfortunately it has been grappling with the devastating effects of natural disasters.

The FM added that it is a stark reminder of the urgent need for international cooperation to mitigate and manage the risks associated with catastrophes.

‘‘My country stands ready to support Pakistan in this regard.’’

The Swiss Foreign Minister said the MoU shows our shared determination to strengthen our bilateral relationship and to put our resources, knowledge and experiences in disaster risk management.

