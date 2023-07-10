BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
DGKC 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.78%)
HBL 78.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.84%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.02%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
TRG 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.18%)
UNITY 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.44%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By 27.8 (0.62%)
BR30 15,688 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
KSE100 44,516 Increased By 309.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,896 Increased By 91.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Social media campaign against COAS: PM reacts strongly

Naveed Butt Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned social media campaign about an alleged murder attempt on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and expressed the resolve to crush every conspiracy against Pakistan and the state institutions.

In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take legal action against those involved in such media campaigns inside the country and abroad.

He said it is a clear message to ‘9th May planners, facilitators, and handlers’ that conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed.

Social media campaign against army: Ministry decides to form task force

He said new media campaign was a part and parcel of that abhorrent campaign, which was launched against Shuhada.

The prime minister said entire nation is standing behind its armed forces and its chief and resolved not to allow the disappointed and panicked elements to create new crises in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of launching a “vile, sinister and malicious” campaign against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Taking to Twitter, the premier condemned the PTI chief, saying he has been badly exposed.

“Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed. After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols failed, he is clearly desperate & wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence & hatred is over,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

“Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else.”

According to the Prime Minister tweet, “The people of Pakistan and the political parties stand behind their Army Chief & the armed forces like a rock & will thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

COAS Imran Khan Pakistani politics PM Shehbaz Sharif social media campaign State institutions COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir May 9 riots

Comments

1000 characters

Social media campaign against COAS: PM reacts strongly

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories