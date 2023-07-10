Social media campaign against COAS: PM reacts strongly

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned social media campaign about an alleged murder attempt on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and expressed the resolve to crush every conspiracy against Pakistan and the state institutions.

In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take legal action against those involved in such media campaigns inside the country and abroad.

He said it is a clear message to ‘9th May planners, facilitators, and handlers’ that conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed.

He said new media campaign was a part and parcel of that abhorrent campaign, which was launched against Shuhada.

The prime minister said entire nation is standing behind its armed forces and its chief and resolved not to allow the disappointed and panicked elements to create new crises in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of launching a “vile, sinister and malicious” campaign against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Taking to Twitter, the premier condemned the PTI chief, saying he has been badly exposed.

“Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed. After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols failed, he is clearly desperate & wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence & hatred is over,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

“Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else.”

According to the Prime Minister tweet, “The people of Pakistan and the political parties stand behind their Army Chief & the armed forces like a rock & will thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity.”

