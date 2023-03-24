AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Social media campaign against army: Ministry decides to form task force

NNI Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Thursday decided to constitute a task force to monitor the social media campaign against Pakistan Army.

The task force will comprise officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The ministry observed that eight Tiktok accounts, 44 Twitter accounts, and more than 50 Facebook accounts were used to spew propaganda against the army.

Law enforcement agencies including the police and others will coordinate with the task force. The force will also put forward its recommendations on social media.

police FIA Pakistan Army LEAs Interior Ministry social media campaign

Comments

1000 characters

Social media campaign against army: Ministry decides to form task force

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

Pakistan Day: 135 Pakistanis, foreign nationals given civilian awards

Linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing: FBR issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for CTD

Read more stories