Pakistan

Street crimes continue to rise in federal capital

Fazal Sher Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an increase in the cases of car lifting and mobile snatching during the last week as auto thieves stole 101 vehicles including bikes and armed persons snatched 62 mobile phones as well as cash from people in various parts of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 20 cases of theft including robbery and snatching of cash as well as two cases of murder were reported to the city’s different police stations during the same period. The 101 vehicles were stolen by auto thieves including 90 bikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 13 motorbikes from the limits of the Sangjani police station, 11 bikes from the jurisdiction of the Khanna police station as well as nine motorbikes from the limits of the Sumbal police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole eight motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station, seven bikes from the limits of the Shehzad police station, and another seven motorbikes as well as two cars from the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

In the same period, criminals remain active in the limits of the Khanna, Sangjani, Tarnol, Sumbal, Sabzi Mandi, and Noon police stations. During the last week, armed persons snatched 15 mobile phones, stole 11 motorbikes, and robbers looted one house in the limit of Khanna police station.

Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of the Sangjani police station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phone from eight people, carjackers stole 13 bikes as well as snatched cash from four people.

Similarly, Lohi Bher station registered seven cases of auto theft, two cases of snatching of cash and mobile theft, and auto thieves stole four vehicles during the last week while armed robbers snatched nine mobile phones and robbers struck at different places in the limits of Noon police station.

In the same period, Humak police registered five cases of mobile snatching, two cases of auto theft as well as a case of robbery during the last week. Armed persons snatched three mobile phones and auto thieves stole four bikes from the limits of Shalimar police station during the last week.

