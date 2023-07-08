BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Business & Finance

PM opens initiative for food security, agri exports

Published 08 Jul, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the initiative of the Land Information & Management System - Centre of Excellence (LIMS–COE) aimed at enhancing food security and improving agri exports.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was also present at the inauguration ceremony also attended by Ministers of Finance, Defence, Planning Development & Special Initiative, National Food Security & Research, Information, and chief secretaries of provincial governments, agricultural experts and senior army officials.

According to the world food programme, 36.9 % of Pakistanis are food insecure and 18.3% of them are facing a severe food crisis.

Cognizant of the prevailing food insecurity, mass malnutrition and widening import bill of agri-related products vis-à-vis projected population growth and future domestic food needs, the national political, economic and military leadership has decided to undertake decisive and meaningful steps to address this critical issue.

The establishment of LIMS is the first exceptional initiative, aimed at enhancing food security and improving agri exports thus reducing the import burden on the national exchequer by transforming millions of acres of uncultivated and low-yield land within the country.

This state-of-the-art System will help optimize agricultural production through innovative technologies and sustainable precision agricultural practices based on the agro-ecological potential of land while ensuring well being of rural communities and the preservation of the environment.

The GIS-based LIMS will greatly improve the national agri yield by systemizing the digitization of agriculture, providing real-time information to local farmers about soil, crops, weather, water resource and pest monitoring through remote sensing and geospatial technologies as well as minimizing the role of middlemen through efficient marketing system.

