‘China investing heavily for uplifting social sector’

KARACHI: To improve quality of life, the Chinese government is investing substantial public resources uplift of its social sector equally in all urban and rural areas of the country.

Education, health and environment remain the top priorities of the government led by President Xi Jinping and a tremendous improvement has been seen in a decade.

“Now people are enjoying better health facilities and quality education in both urban and rural area across the country,” local volunteers at a community centre in the suburb of Shanghai told the members of the delegation of Karachi-based Pakistani journalists, who were on visit of China last week.

The education system in China is based on six years of primary school, three years of lower secondary, three years of upper secondary and four years in the standard university curriculum.

In China, every citizen is entitled to receive basic healthcare services and local governments are responsible for providing all healthcare services to all citizens.

Increasing pollution level was a severe issue in China some ten years back. However, following the strict policies of the Chinese central government with allocation of substantial public resources, pollution has dramatically declined in China during last decade.

The Chinese government declared ‘war against pollution’ some ten years ago and allocated huge funds to combating pollution that led to a swift reduction in pollution and during last decade particulate pollution in China has declined by almost 50 percent in various big cities.

