BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
BIPL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
HBL 79.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.92%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PPL 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
TRG 107.04 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.32%)
UNITY 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (7.26%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty snaps eight-day win streak on Fed concerns; logs weekly gain

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:03pm

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index fell for the first time in nine sessions on Friday, succumbing to the persistent concerns of U.S. rate hikes that have weighed on global equities.

The Nifty 50 settled 0.85% lower at 19,331.80, while the 30-member S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.77% to 65,280.45.

Both indexes hit record highs for the sixth time in seven sessions before reversing course. Still, the recent rally, helped the Nifty and Sensex end the week with gains of 0.74% and 0.87%, respectively.

The resilience of the U.S. labour market, as measured by private payrolls, further fanned fears that the Federal Reserve would prolong its high-interest regime and triggered a fall in equity markets across the world.

Indian equities had been resisting the pressure for the past few sessions but the rally, said brokerage CSLA, may over-extend domestic valuations.

The brokerage said a pullback from the record-high levels was likely since investor sentiment - measured by the bull-bear index - has swung from an extremely bearish reading of 8.2% in March to an extremely bullish reading at 95.9% in early July.

Indian shares close higher, shrugging off weakness in Asia, Europe

The weakness in Indian equities was broad with 10 of the 13 major sectoral indexes finishing lower, and the smallcap and midcap indexes declining 0.44% and 0.81%, respectively.

The high-weightage financials fell 0.90%.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services lost 3.56% after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “buy”, citing high valuations and elevated operating costs.

Fast moving consumer goods slid over 1.5% after liquor makers declined following reports that the state of Karnataka proposed to hike excise duty on Indian-made liquor and beer.

Among the bright spots, Tata Motors jumped to a record high after its Jaguar Land Rover unit gave upbeat first-quarter sales and free cash flow forecasts, while drone maker ideaForge soared nearly 93% in its market debut.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stock

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty snaps eight-day win streak on Fed concerns; logs weekly gain

At least 50 dead in Pakistan monsoon floods

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

World Bank approves $46mn financing for KPK’s healthcare sector

Pak Suzuki extends automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown till July 19

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

ECP issues cyber security alert after ransomware attack targets employees

Drone carrying 6kgs of heroin crashes in Lahore

‘Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’: PM Shehbaz calls on country to protest against desecration

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Read more stories