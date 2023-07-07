APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has invited Primark, an international fashion retailer, to open office in Pakistan.

A delegation of Primark visited the APTMA Lahore office on Thursday. The delegation consisted of Mathew Rhodes, Head of Sourcing and John Steven, Director Supply Chain.

Patron-in-Chief APTMA Gohar Ejaz, Chairman APTMA North Zone Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, former Chairman Aamir Fayyaz, former Chairman Adil Bashir and Habib Anwar welcomed the delegation on the occasion.

The visiting delegation head maintained that Pakistan has huge potential to export all sorts of textile products because of the diversification of exports. He said the GSP plus facility offers enormous benefits to European importers to import from Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Patron-in-Chief APTMA Gohar Ejaz said EU is Pakistan’s largest trading partner. He said GSP+ allows access to Pakistani exports to compete with its competitors such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka etc. which already avail GSP+.

GSP+ status makes Pakistan eligible to export 78% of its 4 products duty free in the EU, he said and added that this facility would encourage enhanced foreign investment ahead.

According to him, the GSP plus opens a window for Pakistani exports especially when China is losing market.

