Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 7-Jul-23 16:00
Modaraba A l-Mali 10-Jul-23 10:30
E F U General Insurance Limited 10-Jul-23 14:00
Arctic Textile Mills Limited 11-Jul-23 14:00
United B rands Limited 11-Jul-23 11:00
Interloop Limited 13-Jul-23 9:30
Fauji Cement Company Limited 26-Jul-23 10:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments