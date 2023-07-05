CM conducts inspection of Jinnah Hospital, removes MS

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday paid a lengthy three-hour visit to Jinnah Hospital and expressed dismay over the deteriorating condition of the hospital.

The CM ordered replacement of the Medical Superintendent and sought a reply from the principal of Jinnah Hospital within three days. Taking strict notice of the absence of a senior professor at Jinnah Hospital, Mohsin Naqvi promptly ordered an inquiry. Furthermore, the contract of the parking lot contractor was revoked due to overcharging, and the contract has been reassigned to Lahore Parking Company.

Patients voiced their concerns directly to CM, citing issues such as peeling paint on the walls and ceilings, water accumulation in the basement, unavailability of free medications and medical tests, and the presence of bed bugs and cockroaches on the floors and beds. They also shared their frustration about being compelled to undergo tests exclusively at a specific laboratory.

Most of the hospital’s air conditioners were either non-functional or in poor condition, resulting in discomfort for patients confined to the wards, who were already suffering from the suffocating hot weather conditions.

The CM emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to improve the hospital’s conditions. He inspected various departments, including the Out Patient Department (OPD), Emergency, Surgical Ward, Angiography Room, CCU, Private Rooms, Dialysis Unit, Urology Ward, Orthopedic Ward, Free Medicine Counter, and Health Card Counter. He also visited the basement and instructed the necessary steps to address the water accumulation issue.

The CM expressed satisfaction with the treatment facilities provided at the Sheikh Ijaz Ahmad Dialysis Unit, established in collaboration with businessman Gauhar Ijaz. Patients at the dialysis unit also appreciated the quality of medical care.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the burn unit and directed to increase the number of beds. The shelter home and ‘Mehman Khana’ set up by Gohar Ijjaz were also inspected by the CM and feedback on the quality of food was collected from attendants who praised the food’s quality.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM expressed deep regret over the current state of Jinnah Hospital and emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to provide necessary treatment and facilities. He urged that patients should be able to obtain medications and undergo tests within the hospital itself. He assured that he would visit Jinnah Hospital again soon.

Earlier, the CM inspected the construction site of the trauma center situated in front of Jinnah Hospital, reviewing the ongoing construction activities. He directed the allocation of 150 beds for a cardiac center and 100 beds for the trauma center.

Moreover, the CM visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to inspect the old emergency ward and gave directions for its prompt restoration. He emphasized the significance of reactivating the old emergency, as it would provide additional beds for patients in need. In addition, Mohsin Naqvi personally evaluated the facilities available for heart patients, inquired about the well-being of patients in the emergency ward, and showed a keen interest in the provision of bypass and primary angiography services. Patients and their attendants expressed their contentment with the facilities provided at the PIC.

During his visit, the CM also took note of the cleanliness arrangements within the PIC premises and reviewed the records of the patients. He stated that his purpose in visiting hospitals is to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services. He acknowledged the improvement in the treatment facilities at the PIC, praising the dedicated efforts of doctors, nurses, and paramedics who tirelessly serve the patients. He considered serving humanity during times of suffering as an honourable act of worship.

