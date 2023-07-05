CM opens tracking system, e-challan App

LAHORE: Inaugurating tracking system and e-challan App of the Punjab Highway Patrolling police vehicles, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said this system will help in identifying stolen vehicles that have fake number plates.

During a meeting with officials from the Highway Patrolling Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, here on Tuesday, the CM appreciated the efforts of the IG police and his team in introducing this tracking system and App. He directed the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive road safety plan and ordered strict legal action against motorcyclists who fail to comply with helmet regulations. He stressed the importance of cracking down on unlicensed vehicles and motorcyclists throughout Punjab and taking all necessary steps to ensure road safety.

The IG police and DG Rescue 1122 briefed about the key features of the tracking system, App and road safety. Moreover, the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.

The focus of discussion centred on the fields of agriculture, livestock, and information technology, with both expressing their commitment to further promote bilateral ties. They agreed to strengthen collaboration in various areas, with China offering its support by providing high-quality cotton and rice seeds to Punjab. Chinese experts will also be involved in cotton research and mechanization efforts.

