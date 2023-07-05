BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 120,630 tonnes of cargo comprising 91,839 tonnes of import cargo and 28,791 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 91,839 tonnes comprised of 63,809 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,834 tonnes of Chickpeas and 14,196 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 28,791 tonnes comprised of 24,317 tonnes of containerised cargo; 124 tonnes of bulk cargo; 50 tonnes of burtie lumps and 4,300 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

There are five ships berthed at Karachi Port namely Cosco Hanburg, Kiel Express, M T Lahore, Lotus A and Han Ren with containers tankers and general cargo.

Four ships have sailed from Karachi Port namely Olympia, Josco Fuzhou, M T Quetta and Kiel Express.

As many as 7,182 containers comprising of 4,401 containers of import and 2,781 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1056 of 20’s and 1618 of 40’s loaded while 19 of 20’s and 45 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 560 of 20’s and 388 of 40’s loaded containers while 365 of 20’s and 540 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 81,894 tonnes comprising of 74,142 tonnes of import cargo and 7752 tonnes of export cargo including 875 loaded and empty containers (419 TEUs imports and 456 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 74,142 tonnes includes 7123 tonnes of containerised cargo; 16950 tonnes of coal; 34,313 tonnes of LNG, 11,008 tonnes of chemicals and 4748 tonnes of palm oil.

The total export cargo of 7752 tonnes includes 7752 tonnes of containerised cargo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories