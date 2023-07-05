KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 120,630 tonnes of cargo comprising 91,839 tonnes of import cargo and 28,791 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 91,839 tonnes comprised of 63,809 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,834 tonnes of Chickpeas and 14,196 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 28,791 tonnes comprised of 24,317 tonnes of containerised cargo; 124 tonnes of bulk cargo; 50 tonnes of burtie lumps and 4,300 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

There are five ships berthed at Karachi Port namely Cosco Hanburg, Kiel Express, M T Lahore, Lotus A and Han Ren with containers tankers and general cargo.

Four ships have sailed from Karachi Port namely Olympia, Josco Fuzhou, M T Quetta and Kiel Express.

As many as 7,182 containers comprising of 4,401 containers of import and 2,781 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1056 of 20’s and 1618 of 40’s loaded while 19 of 20’s and 45 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 560 of 20’s and 388 of 40’s loaded containers while 365 of 20’s and 540 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 81,894 tonnes comprising of 74,142 tonnes of import cargo and 7752 tonnes of export cargo including 875 loaded and empty containers (419 TEUs imports and 456 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 74,142 tonnes includes 7123 tonnes of containerised cargo; 16950 tonnes of coal; 34,313 tonnes of LNG, 11,008 tonnes of chemicals and 4748 tonnes of palm oil.

The total export cargo of 7752 tonnes includes 7752 tonnes of containerised cargo.

