BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Six PTI workers allowed post-arrest bail

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) allowed post-arrest bail of six PTI workers in a case of setting PML-N Model Town office at fire.

The court directed the police to release them if they are not required in any other case. The court also asked the applicants to submit surety bonds of rupees one lac (0.1 million) each.

The court also rejected the bail applications of 11 other PTI workers in the same case registered at Model Town police station on May 09.

