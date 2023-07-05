BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Milk adulteration: Punjab decides to form task force

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to form a task force comprising the relevant departments to prevent milk adulteration. Under this project Lahore will be made a model district free of adulteration in the next 3 years.

Decision in this regard was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Caretaker Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad. Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar, Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Raja Jahangir Anwar also attended the meeting.

The proposed task force will examine the source of supply of milk sold by the milk vendors and will probe whether the milk conforms to hygiene norms.

Caretaker Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad directed that representatives of the district administration, police, livestock, food authority, veterinary experts and other relevant departments should be included in the task force.

He lamented that some unscrupulous elements are involved in the nefarious business of manufacturing unhealthy milk. “Such elements will be eradicated,” he pledged.

Ibrahim Murad said that after the success of the Lahore model, the scope of organized campaign against adulterated milk will be spread throughout Punjab. Livestock Minister directed that awareness among the citizens about adulterated milk will be increased.

It was also decided in the meeting that testing strips should be prepared with the help of experts to check the quality of milk at home level. In this way, housewives will be able to test the milk on the spot and refuse to take milk if it is of substandard quality.

Director General PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar offered that the Food Authority is ready to give access to its data to the Livestock Department to achieve the desired targets. He said that most adulterated milk is sold in cities.

“This anti-social practice can be eradicated by facilitating home-based testing,” he observed. The Livestock Minister said that all the concerned government departments have to come together to crush the adultery culture. He directed that Livestock Department and Punjab Food Authority should report further progress after two days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government milk PFA Ibrahim Hasan Murad supply of milk

Comments

1000 characters

Milk adulteration: Punjab decides to form task force

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories